Charlestown will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the township park on Rock Spring Road. There will be an appearance by the Easter Bunny so be prepared to take a photo of your child with the bunny. Each child should bring a basket or bag to collect the eggs. Please arrive promptly by 1 p.m. as the egg hunt goes very quickly.



———



Please join the members of Charlestown United Methodist Church for Easter Sunday Service April 21 at 10:30 a.m. There will be a complimentary breakfast served in the community room beginning at 9 a.m. until the service begins. All are welcome to attend.



———



Charlestown United Methodist Church will hold its annual Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 26 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 in the Community Room of the church located at 6408 Rock Spring Road. As always there will be plenty of treasures, a bake sale and a lunch counter.



Donations for the sale will be gratefully accepted. They can be dropped off at the church on Saturday, April 20, from noon to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, April 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have any questions, call Darla at 330-524-3628 or Lisa at 330-221-7672.



———



Sincere condolences to the family of Ed Boles, who passed away Feb. 22. He lived in Charlestown most of his life, attending Charlestown Elementary School and graduating from Southeast High School. Ed served this township as a trustee for 10 years and volunteer firefighter for more than 20 years.



If you attended any of the Sunday Pancake breakfasts that the fire department hosted, you knew Ed as the chef who made great biscuits and gravy and flipped a mean pancake. Ed will be missed by many.



———



Contact Ruth Ann Bartholomew at 330-296-7573 or ruthannbartholomew@yahoo.com with your Charlestown news.