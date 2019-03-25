NORTHFIELD CENTER — Children participating with the Nordonia Hills City School District’s before- and after-school care, as well as programming during holidays and summer break, will now have their programs sponsored by the Akron Area YMCA.



The district’s school board unanimously approved contracting with the Akron Area YMCA, which has a branch in Macedonia, at its March 18 meeting. The YMCA replaces the district’s current provider,Champions. The new partnership will start Aug. 19.



"We are looking forward to this service being provided by a local organization with a stellar reputation in our community," said Superintendent Joe Clark. "The Akron Area YMCA, a leading nonprofit, is thrilled to partner with the Nordonia Hills City School District to provide before- and after-school enrichment to the children and families of the community. This program will provide a safe, enriching environment that will include homework assistance, healthy snacks and activities that encourage learning and positive interaction."



Clark said about 160 students participate in the district’s four elementary school buildings: Ledgeview, Lee Eaton, Rushwood and Northfield. Programming will remain in those buildings, he added.



Jill Kolesar, president and CEO of the Akron Area YMCA, said the cost for the service "is comparable to Champions’ rate structure.



"Public funds are accepted and YMCA financial assistance is also available through an application process," Kolesar said. "The Y’s staff is state-certified and our program is licensed by the state of Ohio. The Y’s cause is to strengthen the foundation of community through programs that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. We are committed to positive youth development and will share our character values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility through the Before and After School experience. Our goal is for every child to experience success while growing in self-confidence and social skills."



Champions, which is headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a subsidiary of KinderCare, Clark said. The district had contracted with them for 14 years.



"We liked the care of the care providers at each individual site, but their national scope made contacting managers difficult when needed and also caused a lot of turnover in our area representatives," Clark said.



Clark said there is no cost to the district.



"In fact, the YMCA will pay us $200 monthly, which is on par with what Champions was paying us," Clark said. "The fees for the program are paid by parents."



The Nordonia schools have partnered with the Akron Area YMCA in the past for such programs like Phoenix Alternative Learning Experience and Safety Town.



"We are excited to find a local partner, who we have partnered with before on other programs to provide before-and after-care services," he said. "The YMCA has proven to be a great partner, and we look forward to having a local connection if we ever experience any concerns."



