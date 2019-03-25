HUDSON — City Council may vote at its next meeting on awarding a $2.96 million contract for construction work on a Terex Road building that is slated to become the new city government headquarters later this year.



Council on March 19 gave a second reading to legislation that would award a deal to Augere Construction Co. to upgrade the building at 1140 Terex Road, which will permanently house the city’s administrative offices. The third reading for the legislation is slated for the next council meeting on April 2. The item will be "actionable" at that meeting, according to Council Clerk Elizabeth Slagle.



Work planned by Augere includes roof replacement, as well as renovation of doors, windows, plumbing, HVAC, electrical and fire alarm systems, according to the bid document.



If council approves the contract with Augere on April 2, City Manager Jane Howington said her staff will meet with the contractor to establish a start date for the project. The current city hall operations are on Executive Parkway.



"Our lease for our current space [on Executive Parkway] is over in October so we hope to be moved into the new city building by that time," said Howington.



Once the move is finished, the only city departments that will not be on Terex Road will be Hudson Public Power, Hudson Public Works and the safety forces, according to Jody Roberts, the city’s communications manager. All city departments except those departments have operated from the Executive Parkway site since 2013.



Meanwhile, city employees have been performing renovation work at the Terex Road site since October 2018 and will continue doing so throughout the project, according to Howington.



The city spent $3.5 million to purchase the former PASCO building at 1140 Terex Road, to use as its new headquarters. The deal was finalized in May 2018. PASCO’s three-story, 32,270-square-foot building rests on a 20-acre lot and contains 200 parking spaces.



PASCO moved out of the Terex Road building in late September 2018. The company was originally slated to move its operations into the city’s space on Executive Parkway, but instead moved into a building in Hudson Industrial Park off Terex Road, according to city officials.



Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at 330-541-9421, pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.