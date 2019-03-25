TWINSBURG — Voters in the Twinsburg City School district will see a 4.4-mill renewal levy on the May 7 ballot.



If passed, the levy will continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home $134.76 per year, according to school officials.



According to information provided by the district, the levy raises $4 million per year and makes up about 8.5 percent of the district’s 2018 operating budget. Operating revenues collected in 2018 totaled nearly $47 million, according to the five-year forecast submitted by the district to the Ohio Department of Education.



Passage of the levy is critical "to maintain the excellent educational programs and opportunities for our students," says Twinsburg Superintendent Kathryn Powers. The levy funds the day-to-day operations of the school district, she added.



"This levy is needed to pay for utilities, insurance, operation of buses, classroom instructional materials, supplies, professional services, salary and benefits for certificated and classified employees," Powers said.



Board President Rob Felber called the money generated by the levy "a critical piece of our funding."



"This is our only funding source that we have — these levies," Felber said. "This is not new money. It’s critical to maintain our current operations and to provide every opportunity for our students to thrive."



The last collection of taxes from the 2008 levy will occur in 2019. If passed, the May renewal would allow the district to continue collecting funds beginning in 2020.



Felber said that about 85 percent of the budget comprises salaries and benefits for the district’s staff, including teachers, bus drivers and "everyone who comes together to create an environment for students to succeed."



"This is a people business," Felber said.



Twinsburg resident Dennis W. Barney said he is "against constant levies."



"They need to quit giving raises and asking for money at the same time," said Barney, a 35-year resident of Twinsburg. "In my 35 years here I cannot remember a levy failing. Too many seniors don't get that kind of increase in Social Security to offset the raising taxes. I'm not against schools — just funds not being allocated correctly."



Powers said the levy was first passed in November 2004 for five years as a 4.65-mill levy. It was renewed in November 2008 for 10 years.



"This is $7.64 less than when the levy was originally passed in 2004," she said.



Not passing the levy would harm the district, Felber said.



"The alternative is a grave picture," Felber said. "The non-passage of this levy would impact operations and jeopardize the quality of education our community has come to expect. It would be devastating not to be able to deliver on the level of services we have been able to provide."



If the levy were to fail, the district would have to make "a significant reduction in expenditures" or increase revenue from another levy, Powers said.



"While the Twinsburg Board of Education has not yet identified the reductions in staffing, services and programming which would occur post rejection of the renewal levy, it is essential for all to understand the devastating impact this would have on the Twinsburg City School District and its students, as well as the negative impact it will have upon the value of homes in our school community," Powers said. "By law, school districts in Ohio are not permitted to operate in the red. The passage of this renewal levy is critically important to maintaining the excellent educational programs and opportunities we offer our students."



Should the levy fail in May, according to Treasurer Martin Aho, the district would have two more opportunities — the Aug. 6 special election and the Nov. 5 general election — to pass the renewal.



"The levy expires at the end of the year," Aho said. "The schools have always had great support from the community. We see no reason to not be optimistic."



The school district will have another levy up for renewal possibly by the November 2020 ballot, Powers said. This emergency levy, which generates $5 million, was first passed in May 2001, and was renewed in 2005 and 2010.



Reporter April Helms can be reached at 330-541-9423, ahelms@recordpub.com, or @AprilKHelms_RPC