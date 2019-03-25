NORTHFIELD — Salary increases for the mayor and Village Council are possible in 2020 if Council approves resolutions which were introduced at its March 19 meeting.



The resolutions will be on second reading at Council’s April 10 meeting, when public input is welcomed.



One resolution calls for the mayor’s salary to rise from $35,000 to $40,000 per year, while the other would raise Council members’ compensation from $400 to $500 per month.



If the resolutions are adopted, the raises would go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2020, when new terms begin for the mayor and members of Council.



In other action, Council approved 2019 permanent appropriations, which must be sent to the Summit County Fiscal Office by March 31.



The budget shows about $5.94 million in the general fund and $10.98 million in all funds., with a carryover from 2018 to 2019 of about $3.2 million in the general fund.



The breakdown of major general fund budget categories is as follows:



Police, $1.6 million; transfers and advances, $1.07 million; service, $959,914; contributions, $941,644; general government, $449,000; land and buildings, $410,300; law department, $126,730; and finance department, $108,228.



The breakdown of major other fund categories is as follows:



Northfield Park tax increment equivalent, $2 million; fire levy fund, $1.3 million; street construction, maintenance and repairs, $856,699; sewer fund, $355,686; and Ledge Road improvements, $204,000.



The total amount in all funds for personal services is $4.08 million, other operations are listed at $5.03 million, capital improvements at $357,503 and non-governmental funds at $1.5 million.



Councilmen Gary Vojtush and Keith Czerr voted "no" on approving the budget because they believe there is not enough money appropriated for improvements at village parks.



"I’m disappointed that the parks have become run down, and I feel the village needs to devote more money to enhance them and provide other amenities for residents," Czerr said.



"We’re spending a lot on infrastructure projects, which is great, but I think more money should be directed toward the parks."



Mayor Jesse Nehez responded that the village plans to spend just over $50,000 for park upgrades this year, including $46,000 for a new parking lot and walkway to the ballfield at Huntington, plus painting and fixup of playground equipment and ballfield upgrades at Smith.



"We are spending money on the parks this year, and Council is looking at coming up with a five-year plan for future park improvements," Nehez said.



A contract was approved for the purchase of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude for the fire department, as was a lease and maintenance agreement for two Toshiba copy machines for the police and fire departments.



The Jeep will be purchased from Paul Sherry Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep of Piqua at a state bid price of $23,892. It is for use by the fire chief, and will replace a 2008 Buick model.



The copy machine contract requires 63 monthly payments of $318, a $99 one-time origination fee, plus charges for excess copies per month.



Finally, Council authorized the use of and established limits for open blanket purchase orders, as recommended by the Ohio auditor.



