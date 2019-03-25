Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Macedonia —



Drug-related offenses



Powder found outside preschool: A man and a woman reported finding a small plastic bag containing a white powder that police said was suspected cocaine in the parking lot of an East Highland Road preschool during the early afternoon March 19. Police said that preschool security video showed a possible suspect, but there was not enough evidence to file any charges.



Marijuana tested positive: An 18-year-old Garfield Heights man was cited with minor misdemeanor drug possession after police stopped a vehicle he was a passenger in for having a defective temporary license plate on East Highland Road at about 11:10 a.m. March 18. Police said they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle they found a bag containing a substance that field tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. The man said the marijuana belonged to him. The driver was told she needed to go to the dealership where she purchased the vehicle and get a new plate.



Woman found with syringe: A Cleveland woman, 33, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments and cited with traffic control device and turn signal violations after police stopped her vehicle on Route 8, north of Valley View Road, at around 3:30 a.m. March 14. Police said a Northfield Village police K-9 indicated the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Police said they found possible marijuana residue in the vehicle and a syringe on the woman. She was taken to Macedonia City Jail.



Man found asleep in car: A 24-year-old Lorain man was cited with minor misdemeanor drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession after police responded to a report that the man’s vehicle was parked in the area of Ledge Road and Blackhawk Run at about 8:10 a.m. March 13. Police said they found the man asleep behind the wheel and after seeing a wrapper commonly used to smoke marijuana on the car’s floor, the man gave his permission for police to search the car and they found a bag containing suspected marijuana, a small jar containing suspected THC oil and a digital scale.



Theft



Store employee arrested: A 65-year-old Bedford woman was charged with misdemeanor theft after another employee of a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store where the woman worked reported March 14 that the woman could be seen on store security video taking food and cigarettes totaling nearly $40 in value she did not pay for over the course of the previous six weeks. The charge was filed in Macedonia Mayor’s Court.



Warrant issued for man: A North Royalton man, 29, was charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal trespassing after a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store employee reported the man left the store without paying for DVDs and T-shirts totaling nearly $900 in value March 13. The employee said she tried to stop the man outside the store, but he ran and left the area in a vehicle with the merchandise. Police said they were able to identify the man from his Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles photo after the employee provided his license plate number. The employee said the man had been charged with thefts from two stores in Cleveland and North Olmsted during the previous few months and ordered not to enter any store in the chain. An arrest warrant was issued for the man, said police.



Clothing worn out of store: A Parma man, 24, was charged with misdemeanor theft and possession of criminal tools after a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store employee reported the man left the store without paying for a hooded sweatshirt and two pairs of pants totaling about $120 in value that he wore out of the store March 12. The employee said the man put the clothing on in a fitting room and used a cutting tool, which police said they recovered, to remove security tags from the clothing. The man was taken to Macedonia City Jail.



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Vehicle was disabled: A 27-year-old Cleveland man was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content, and open container after police responded to a report that the man’s disabled vehicle was blocking southbound traffic on Valley View Road at Highland Road at about 2:20 p.m. March 13. Police said the man was unsteady on his feet and they smelled alcohol coming from him. The man performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and his BAC measured at 0.206 percent, more than double the 0.08-percent legal limit. Police said the man told them he had had a few sips of alcohol and he had believed he was in Aurora. He was taken to Macedonia City Jail.