Seton Catholic School student Alexander Lin, son of Dr. Li Wang and Dr. Yang Lin of Hudson, is one of the semifinalist in the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee Ohio State Competition, according to the by the National Geographic Society. The contest will be March 29 at Winchester Trail Elementary in Canal Winchester.



Lin is a sixth grade student at Seton Catholic School, 6923 Stow Road.



This is the second level of the National Geographic GeoBee competition, which is now in its 31st year. School GeoBees were conducted in schools with fourth- through eighth-grade students throughout the state to determine each school champion.



School champions submitted an online qualifying test to the National Geographic Society. The society has invited up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories to compete in the State GeoBees.



This year, National Geographic increased the prize money for all State GeoBees, a state champions will receive a medal, $1,000 in cash, and other prizes, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the National Championship to be held at National Geographic Society headquarters, May 19-22. Students who come in second and third place will receive cash awards of $300 and $100, respectively.



Each State Champion will advance to the National Championship and compete for cash awards and college scholarships. In 2019, the national champion will receive a $25,000 college scholarship, $1,000 in cash, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society, and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll; second place will receive at $10,000 college scholarship and $1,000 in cash; third place will receive a $5,000 college scholarship and $1,000 in cash; and seven runners-up will receive $1,000 in cash each. Visit www.natgeobee.org for more information on the National Geographic GeoBee.