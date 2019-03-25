Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— HUDSON —



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Woman arrested during traffic stop: A 29-year-old Cleveland woman was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs following a traffic stop for unspecified reasons on Route 91 near Norton Road at about 2:40 a.m. March 18. Police said the woman performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and the results of a urine test were pending. She was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.



Man stopped for traffic violation: A Mayfield Heights man, 23, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content and marked lanes after police stopped his vehicle on Route 303 near Terex Road at around 12:30 a.m. March 17. Police said they smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the man, he performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and his BAC level measured at 0.138 percent, higher than the 0.08-percent legal limit. He was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released to a friend on a personal bond.



Woman drove into ditch: A Mahoning County woman, 38, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to control after police said she drove her vehicle into a ditch at the side of Route 8 northbound at around 9:20 p.m. March 15. No injuries were reported. Police said the woman showed signs of impairment and they smelled alcohol coming from her. The woman was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a 10 percent of $5,000 bond.



Theft



Package thefts reported: Two Atterbury Boulevard residents reported someone stole packages after they were delivered to their neighboring condominiums less than a week apart.



A woman reported March 18 that someone took a package containing curtains valued at about $30 after it was delivered that afternoon. A man reported March 16 that someone took a package containing unspecified merchandise totaling about $230 in value after it was delivered March 12.



Grandson scam reported: A Hudson man reported March 16 that after he sent $9,600 by unspecified means to someone who contacted him claiming to be his grandson and that he needed money to pay for a bond, the man realized it was a scam. Police said a hold was placed on delivery of the money.



Credit cards stolen: An Ashbrooke Way man reported March 15 that someone stole two credit cards from him and charged more than $10,200 to them. Police said there is a pending investigation.



Shotgun was a didgeridoo: Police said they responded to multiple calls reporting that a man was carrying a shotgun while walking in the area of Barlow and Terex roads during the early evening March 13. Police said that when they found the man, they discovered the reported shotgun was actually a didgeridoo, a long wooden aboriginal wind instrument from Australia.



Tips Line



The Hudson Police Department’s Tips Line provides a confidential avenue for individuals to report criminal or suspected criminal activity.



The Tips Line is not a substitute for the immediate reporting of events or situations in progress that require an immediate police response. Although callers may remain anonymous, police would prefer all callers reveal their identity as a source of contact should further clarification be necessary.



To call the Tips Line, phone 330-342-1820.