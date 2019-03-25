Susan Nelson, who has helped more than 3,800 job seekers find employment faster, will share her job-seeking insights in an interactive session on networking with a questions and answer session, April 1 at the next Hudson Job Search. Attendees will learn how relationship building builds trust, likability and connection with hiring professionals; develop a personalized style and process of networking to expand relationships; and explore new opportunities to mutually benefit one another.



"A new survey reveals 85 percent of all jobs are filled via networking and at least 70 percent of jobs are not even listed," Nelson says.



Nelson, creator and facilitator of the successful "I Got the Job! Success System," has more than 20 years helping others find work. She is a career and job search coach and a principle at "The Job Search Center." She provides compassionate one-on-one coaching and conducts group workshops/courses throughout Northeast Ohio.



Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings of each month at Christ Church Episcopal, 21 Aurora Street, with sign-in at 7:15 p.m. The meeting is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public, no reservations are required. Dress is business casual, park behind the church and enter through the back doors and come to the parish hall. More information is available at www.hudsonjobsearch.org.