MACEDONIA — An estimated 3,500 people either participated in or attended the annual Community Expo on Saturday, March 23 at Nordonia High School, according to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Sparano.



"It was a cool day, but I thought the sunny weather might deter some residents from stopping by because they were busy doing things outside," said Sparano. "I think the attendance topped last year, though."



The Expo ran from 9 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. Sparano said many of the exhibitors said they appreciated the period of time before the event officially opened which allowed them to network and get to known one another.



That extra time allowed participants to enjoy some pastries and coffee prior to manning their tables and displays. Sparano said it was the first time such a pre-opening feature was offered.



Visitors from the Nordonia Hills area and surrounding communities were able to walk around the gymnasium and visit booths set up by various businesses and organizations, plus enjoy entertainment.



Various groups sold baked goods and refreshments, Mrs. Aaron Coleman’s CSI Nordonia class provided viewers with an introduction to forensic science and other teachers presented programs.



Groups which performed included Northfield Baptist Church’s youth band, Nordonia High marching and jazz bands, Nordonia Middle School band and Nordonia High Drama Club presenting scenes from its production of "The Wizard of Oz."



"I think this was the most organized and well-run Expo I’ve been associated with," said Sparano. "I am really proud of our Chamber members. Everyone works hard, and I didn’t hear any complaints from the vendors."