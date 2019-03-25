The Aurora Board of Education accepted a $31,000 donation in order to fund a new class focused on educating students about designing and creating.



Michael Roberto, assistant superintendent, gave a small history of the concept, explaining the course was conceived, researched and designed by Director of Technology Andrew Sams and Dmetri Kourennyi, a science teacher at Aurora High School. Roberto said they modeled the coursework after the think[box] center of innovation and entrepreneurship at Case Western Reserve University.



Innovative Design and Progressive Manufacturing is a two semester course that will be offered to 10th, 11th and 12th graders. Students will use 3D printing, laser cutting, 3D modeling and electronics to create products that will solve real-world problems beyond the school and community. Students will receive half a credit each semester they take the course.



The course has a need for high-tech equipment because students not only design, they create. Roberto said Sams and Kourennyi had been researching grants and reaching out to local businesses to fund the class. One grant application was submitted to the Aurora Schools Foundation, which elected to support the project.



Rob Bates, an Aurora Schools Foundation trustee, presented the check at the board’s March 18 meeting. He said a typical grant from the foundation ranges from $600 to $3,000 but that ASF wanted to make a larger contribution.



"The curriculum for this course is a very, very impressive," Board of Education President Gerald Kohanski said. "I think it's an outstanding way for the foundation to support not only excellent academics but also to support career development for our students."



Innovative Design and Progressive Manufacturing will be available in the 2019-20 academic year.



Other business



The board also recognized excellence among its students.



Robert Sobodosh and Ashlyn White, seniors at Aurora High School, were recognized for being chosen as Rotary International students of the month. Aurora Superintendent Pat Ciccantelli introduced the students and allowed them each to give a short speech.



White thanked the Rotary Club for its good deeds and highlighted some of her accomplishments outside of the organization. She plans on studying interior design and Spanish at Kent State University. Sobodosh also thanked the Rotary Club for its commitment to the community and remarked on some of his favorite volunteering memories. He plans on studying computer engineering and business at the Ohio State University.



Middle school and high school musicians were also recognized for excellence. A number of students were recognized for receiving 1 and 2 ratings at the Ohio Music Education Association solo and ensemble adjudicated event. Students from both the middle and high school were recognized for placing in the 19th Annual Aurora Orchestra Association Solo Competition.



Some faculty changes were also made. The board chose to Maria Goodman to be the new principal of Miller Elementary. She will also be the assistant principal of Leighton Elementary. Domenica McClintock was also named the new varsity head girls soccer coach at Aurora High School.



"I’m looking forward to working with all the Aurora athletes," McClintock said.



Reporter Kaitlyn McGarvey can be reached at kmcgarvey@recordpub.com or 330-298-1127