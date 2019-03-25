Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



Failure to yield: An Aurora man was cited March 13 for failing to yield after he attempted a left turn from Treat Road onto North Aurora Road and struck a Streetsboro woman’s car. No injuries were reported.



Fraud: A Hanes Road man reported March 14 that he was a victim of fraud. An unknown person transferred $3,810 from his bank account to a trust account. The man closed his bank account and informed the credit bureau that he was a victim of identity theft.



Vehicle damage: A Bristol Drive woman reported March 14 that an unknown object struck her driver’s side windshield, and she thought it could have been pellets from a BB gun. She also found a slice on the inside of her tire tread.



Mutual aid: After being requested to look out for a vehicle which could have been involved in an accident in Streetsboro on March 14, officers located a Streetsboro woman driving the car at a local business. Officers noted there was minimal damage to the car, but the woman said she was not involved in an accident that day. She was advised to contact Streetsboro police about the situation.



Warrant service: After being taken to Cleveland Clinic-Twinsburg by the emergency squad on March 15 for treatment of a head injury and then discharged, officers arrested an Aurora woman on a warrant and took her to the Portage County Jail.



Officers arrested a Garfield Heights man March 15 at a Cimarron Oval home on a warrant through Portage County courts for violation of a bond order. He previously had been arrested for aggravated menacing and had been ordered by the court not to have any contact with an Aurora woman. He was taken to the Portage County Jail.



Officers arrested a Maple Heights man March 17 at a South Chillicothe Road home on a warrant through the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to Summit County sheriff’s deputies.



Found property: An Aurora resident turned in a wallet March 16 which was found on West Parkway Boulevard. Police contacted the owner, a Streetsboro man, and advised him he could pick up the wallet at the police station.



A Wood Ridge Drive man reported March 13 that he found a bottle of alcohol on his property, and a cement bench in his yard was overturned. No suspects were located.



Welfare check: Officers completed a welfare check March 13 at a Bryce Avenue man’s home. He was found to be OK.