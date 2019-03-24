The 15th annual Celtic Club St. Pet’s Day took place at St. Mary School in Akron on March 7. The event was intended to help preserve Irish heritage and increase awareness of the importance of rescue pets among the St. Mary students.



The keynote speaker was Dr. James Hannon, Dean of the Kent State University College of Education, Health and Human Services. Hannon spoke of his Irish heritage and growing up on a farm where rescuing pets was a regular occurrence.



Assistant Marketing Director Donovan Robertson of the Kent State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics donated "Future Flashes Kids’ Club" shirts for the students.



Akron Firefighters and Police Officers and Summit County Sheriff's Deputies handed out to the students hundreds of Irish items provided by the Celtic Club, including shamrock derbies, shamrock glitter head boppers, shamrock bracelets, strings of green beads, etc.



Huntington Bank, the Akron Rubber Ducks, the Fairlawn-Bath branch of the Akron-Summit County Library, John Collver and Mary Lou Swartz, One of a Kind pet rescue and Summit County Animal Control brought rescue pets to socialize with the students.



The students drew and painted pictures of their pets that were displayed on the gym walls. Irish band Celtic Rush performed along with the MacConmara Irish dancers.