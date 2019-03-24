Kameron Kainec of Aurora is a member of the Ohio Collegiate Music Education Association at Ashland University. A 2018 graduate of Aurora High School, Kainec is majoring in music education.



OCMEA works to promote the value of music education, foster the best possible music education programs in the nation’s schools, and advance music education as a profession.



Its activities include the State Music Educators Convention, special programs and student recruitment. The Ohio Collegiate Music Educators Association membership is open to those enrolled in a music major.