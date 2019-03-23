UPDATE: Kent police have posted that the road has reopened and the railroad crossing gates are functioning again

ORIGINAL STORY:

Kent city police are warning motorists who plan to travel on Fairchild Avenue in Kent tonight that as of 8:30 p.m. the road was closed at the bridge just east of North Mantua Street.

A dispatcher for the police department said the gates at the Akron Barberton Cluster Railroad tracks malfunctioned and are blocking the road.

The dispatcher said officers were at the scene, and a railroad official was summoned so the problem can be fixed. She did not know how long the road would be closed.

We will update the information as it becomes available.