It was all smiles March 19 as Great Beginnings Pediatric Dentistry hosted its sixth annual art show at its Twinsburg office. The gallery-style show featured artwork from approximately 60 kindergarten through third-grade students from Wilcox Primary and Bissell Elementary schools.



The art show is conducted each March, in conjunction with Youth Art Month, to celebrate the creativity of young people and the importance of art in education.



"Art is the only subject you can’t do wrong," said Dr. Laura Adelman. "And we love to encourage children’s creativity. It is OK to color outside the lines."



"We’re interested in more than just healthy smiles," added Dr. Rachel Rosen. "We want to promote the development of the whole child, and expressing creativity and imagination through art is part of that."