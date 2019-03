Twinsburg Boy Scout Troop No. 213 will host its annual Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at Summit Masonic Temple, 9545 Shepard Road, Twinsburg.



The menu includes pancakes, bacon, sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Cost is $8 for adults and teens and $5 for children 12 and younger. The breakfast is open to the public. For more information, call 330-554-1671.