— Twinsburg —



Menacing



Man charged with stalking: A 49-year-old Steubenville man was charged with fourth-degree felony menacing by stalking and fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools after police responded to a report that the man was using binoculars while sitting in a vehicle parked on North Pond Lane at about 4:20 p.m. March 17. Police said an investigation determined that the man was allegedly stalking a resident on the street. He was taken to Solon City Jail.



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Police respond to crossing lane report: A Chagrin Falls woman, 36, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content test refusal, marked lanes and seat belt after another motorist reported the woman’s vehicle was crossing lane lines while on Interstate 480 westbound at about 7 p.m. March 17. Police said that when they caught up with the woman, they witnessed the violation and stopped her. She was held in Solon City Jail on a 10 percent of $2,500 bond.



Man stopped on interstate: A 59-year-old Cleveland man was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content test refusal, driving under suspension, and disobeying a traffic signal after police stopped his vehicle on Interstate 480 westbound near Route 82 at about 3:55 a.m. March 13. The man was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.



Man stopped for violation: A Northfield Center man, 50, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield when entering a roadway after a Twinsburg police officer on patrol reported the man’s vehicle pulled out of a business parking lot in front of him on Route 82 at about 11:40 p.m. March 12. Police said the man performed poorly on the field sobriety tests. He was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond to a family member.



Drug possession



Vehicle filled with smoke: A White Marsh Drive man, 18, and a Twinsburg boy, 16, were cited with minor misdemeanor drug possession after police responded to a report that they were possibly smoking marijuana in a vehicle parked on Darrow Park Drive at about 9:20 p.m. March 17. Police said that when they arrived, the vehicle was filled with smoke that smelled strongly of marijuana and they found a small amount of suspected marijuana in it. The man was cited in Stow Municipal Court and the boy was referred to the city’s juvenile diversion program in lieu of filing the citation in Summit County Juvenile Court. He was released to his mother.



Fraud



Man reports scam: A Twinsburg man reported March 13 that he was defrauded out of $1,500 in gift cards in connection with an unspecified scam email he received. Police said an investigation is pending.



Arrest warrant



Man arrested during stop: A Colorado man, 35, was arrested and turned over to Akron police after Twinsburg police stopped his vehicle for following another vehicle too closely on Route 82 at about 11:35 p.m. March 12 and they determined he was wanted in Akron on a violating a protection order charge. Twinsburg police cited the man with following too closely and expired plates.



Suspicion



Documents found on computer: Police responded to a report that unspecified suspicious documents were found on a computer at a Summit Commerce Park business March 12. Police said they determined the documents were not criminal in nature.