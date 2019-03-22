The following Portage County properties were recently sold.



Aurora



Patrick M and Cheryl W Goggin, to Theodore and Marianna Hockfelder, 945 Bartlett Rd, $443,500



Robert E Murray, to Anthony J and Christine A Burt, 775 Meadowbrook Dr, $675,000



Sheriff & Portage County, to Shari L Hunter, 290 Chillicothe Rd, N, $54,001



Brimfield



Mindy Y Bowman, to Bojan and Rajko Petrovic, 781 Cambridge Ct, $185,500



Gregory Oatley, to Lynn Francois, 1320 Cedarwood Dr, $71,000



Franklin Township



McDaniel John A, to Adam T and Angela M Livengood, 302 Judson Rd, $118,000



Freedom



Arlene Apple, to Gerald E Apple, 7843 Hewins Rd, $25,000



Garrettsville



Michael J and Heidi Parizeau, to Travis A Harbert and Lynnsey A Satterlee, 7968 Vanderslice Ct, $192,600



Hiram



Gary C and Carol A Bott, to Nicholas L and Nicole C Bushek, 7868 State Route 305, $141,000



Kent



Richard D Jones, to Madisan S Devore, 1063 Davey Ave, $95,000



Alfred T and Isabella V Paonessa, to William C and Jessica L Rhodes, 1388 Sunset Way Blvd, $289,300



Sheriff of Portage County, to Prof-2013-53 Legal Title Trust, 965 Edgewater Cir, $166,667



Mantua Township



Darryl and Louise G West, to Christopher R Boyd, 5296 Pioneer Trl, $229,000



Bax Ents LLC, to Awl Transport Inc, 3998 State Route 82, $170,000



Lori A and Mark Acree, to Matthew R and Cally Shimmel, 5225 Wayne Rd, $210,000



Nelson



Debra J Lane, to Ryan S Zimmerman, 11258 Nicholson Rd, $199,000



Palmyra



Lee A McMullen, to Daniel G Maretka, 8610 Fisher Rd, $89,000



Secretary of Hsng & Urban Dev, to John and Stephanie Robinson, 4553 State Route 225, $82,600



Randolph



Gitchaway Properties LLC, to Benjamin W Dyer, State Route 44, $138,000



Ravenna



Kiel T Sever, to Debra J Lane, 1269 Diamond St, S, $115,000



Charles D George, to Brandon C Boggs, 357 Elm St, $70,000



Benjamin N Pettit, to Joshua C Tinch, 221 Harris Ave, W, $74,000



Sheriff of Portage County, to Greg Potts, 271 Walnut St, S, $22,000



Ravenna Township



Conrad Osie L Trust, to Kimberly M Novak, 3117 Pondview Dr, $129,500



Rootstown



Roots-1 LLC, to Nvr Inc, 5029 Blackberry Ln, $36,500



Roots-1 LLC, to Nvr Inc, 2705 Green Hl, $36,500



Darla M Hilliard, to Patricia Cinotti, 3267 Sandy Lake Rd, $169,000



Michael F and Deborah A Robinson, to Joseph J and Vickie L Ferrara, 4599 Lynn Rd, $22,500



Shalersville



William A Yarnell, to Ray C Newberry, 3051 Douglas St, $122,000



Sheriff of Portage County, to Nrz Reo Vi-b LLC, 3064 Polly Rd, $63,334



Sheriff of Portage County, to Pat Toothman, 9258 Price Rd, $40,000



Streetsboro



Keith A and Sandra Collins, to Andrew R and Francine N Remmel, 742 Fawn Ct, $216,700



Snyderburn R P & P A Trust, to Kathleen Yuzwa and David Bogner, 790 Heath Ln, $130,000



Stephen E and Abbey L Laird, to Calvin Hood and Marietta K Mack-Hood, 849 Hunter Ridge Dr, $185,100