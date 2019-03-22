REMINDERVILLE — Although she said she will miss working with the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and Portage County Municipal Court, Angela Lohan is looking forward to a new direction in her law career.



Lohan, a Reminderville resident, is taking over as law director for the village. She will receive $55,000 annually for the part-time position, replacing 32-year law director Paul Carpenter. Village Council confirmed her appointment Feb. 26.



"This is a great opportunity," said Lohan. "The thought of working with people in my own community is exciting. I love the village and hope to help keep it great for many years."



"Lohan has some civic law experience and I’m looking forward to her stint with the village," said Mayor Sam Alonso. "Since she is a resident of the village, I’m sure she will take it more to heart to work for us."



Lohan has worked with the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office since 2006. Her last day as a prosecutor for the municipal court was March 15.



"Advising the village on various matters will be quite different from what I’ve been doing," she said. "However, I will spend some time in Stow Municipal Court representing the village in cases that originate here.



"Leaving the known for the unknown is tough for some people, because change can be scary. But I’m looking forward to the challenge. It was very emotional, though, on my last day with the prosecutor’s office after 12 years."



After earning her law degree from the University of Akron, Lohan began working part time with the Cuyahoga Falls prosecutor’s office, which she said she really enjoyed.



Then in 2006, she joined the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office, where she found the guidance she received from senior attorneys very helpful.



From 2009 to 2017, she was the domestic violence prosecutor. She called working on those types of cases "very intense." She went back to regular municipal court cases in 2017.



"Back a few years ago, as a tongue-in-cheek kind of thing, I told Paul Carpenter that someday I wanted his job," Lohan said. "When I found out he was retiring I went for it, and Paul recommended me to Mayor Sam Alonso to be law director."



Lohan said although the law director position is part time, she plans to work full time, and will not run a private practice on the side.



"My only private practice is my family," she said.



The Lohans have lived in Reminderville since 2008. Angela is married to Brad, who is vice president of finance and administration for the Snavely Group. The couple has two sons — Connor, 10, and Carter, 8 — who attend St. Rita’s School in Solon.



"I just couldn’t pass up working in my own community, and I am looking forward to learning new things," she said.



Alonso said Carpenter, who did return calls seeking comment, has been a great asset to the village, and has treated his job like he lives there.



"I can’t say enough about him," Alonso said.



