The Barnesville Library has recently added new items to its shelves:



Fiction — Under The Midnight Sun by Tracie Peterson, inspirational; An Amish Match On Ice Mountain by Kelly Long, inspirational; Broken Bone China by Laura Childs, mystery; Renegade Ranger by James Griffin, large print western; Don’t Get Caught by Kurt Dinan, young adult; Girls Can’t Hit by T.S. Easton, young adult; Silent Night by Danielle Steel; Wolf Pack by C.J. Box; Run Away by Harlan Coben; The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides; The Lady’s Guide To Petticoats And Piracy by Mackenzi Lee; The First Lady by James Patterson; The Dead Ex by Jane Corry; Beneath A Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan.



Non-Fiction — I’d Rather Be Reading: The Delights And Dilemmas Of The Reading Life by Anne Bogel; Southern Living 2018 Annual Recipes; The Kitchen Shortcut: More Than 200 Recipes To Make Real Food Real Fast by Bruce Weinstein; Anxiety, The Missing Stage Of Grief by Claire Bidwell Smith; Led-Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin; Foraging With Kids: 52 Wild And Free Edibles To Enjoy With Your Children by Adele Nozedar; Horseshoe Crafts: More Than 30 Easy Projects To Weld At Home by Barbie the Welder.



Children’s — I Survived The Attack Of The Grizzlies, 1967 by Lauren Tarshis; Dog & Friends Counting by Emma Dodd, boardbook; Dog & Friends Sounds by Emma Dodd, boardbook; Voting And Elections by Michael Brugan; The Civil Rights Era; George The Hero Hound by Jeffrey Ebbeler; Star In The Jar by Sam Hay & Sarah Massini; Crafty Science by Jane Bull; Sophie Johnson, Unicorn Expert by Morag Hood; Zoos And Animal Parks by Joanne Mattern; Museums by Joanne Mattern; Amusement Parks And Water Parks by Joanne Mattern.



Book on CD — The Fifth Doctrine by Karen Robards; The First Lady by James Patterson; Silent Night by Danielle Steel.



DVD — Instant Family; Creed II; The Favourite; Green Book.