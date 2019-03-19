A spaghetti dinner has been scheduled at the Ark Spring Baptist Church on Saturday, May 4, from 4 – 7 pm.



The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, beverage and dessert at $8 per meal. To go orders will be available. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cumberland VFD. The church is located at 8085 Big Muskie Drive (SR 284), south of Chandlersville, near The Wilds.



Appliance Collections



The SouthEastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District has posted the dates and locations for appliance collections.



Muskingum County – Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Muskingum County Recycling Center, 2215 Old Adamsville Road, Zanesville.



Guernsey County - Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Cambridge Transfer Station, 4217 Glenn Highway (US 40), Cambridge.



Noble County - Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Noble County Multi-Agency Building (behind the building), 46049 Marietta Road (SR 821), Caldwell.



Monroe County - Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Old Monroe County Home, 47029 Moore Ridge Road, Woodsfield.



Washington County - Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Old County Garage, 1405 Colegate Drive, Marietta.



Morgan County - Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Mary Hamond Adult Activity Center; 900 S. Riverside Drive, McConnelsville.



For more information go to https://wasteabate.org/events-calendar/ and advance to the April 2019 page.



Upcoming Events



March 21 - The next Third Thursday Meal at the Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Cumberland is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will be baked potato bar with all the fixings, soups (broccoli-cheese, taco, chili or vegetable), sandwiches (Sloppy Joes, BBQ Beef or shredded chicken) and homemade desserts. The cost is by donation.



March 25 - The next meeting of Valley Grange will take place with a covered dish lunch at noon followed by the business meeting. The Grange will provide chicken, table ware and some beverages. Those attending should bring, salads, side dishes and desserts. The meeting will be at the Center United Methodist on Cadiz Road (US 22) east of Cambridge.



April 2 – A Red Cross Blood Drive is scheduled at the Presbyterian Church in Cumberland.



April 13 - There will be a dinner with music and name that tune at the Chandlersville Community Building. Call for more information, 740-674-4888.



Wednesdays - There is a quilting group get together beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Cumberland at the intersection of Main and Church streets.



Thursdays - Euchre is scheduled at the Chandlersville Community Building from 7 – 9 p.m., weather permitting. The Community Building is the old Chandlersville School on SR 146 in Chandlersville.