LOUDONVILLE — "Life on the River" is the theme of the 2019 American Legion Annual Show, set for Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre.



"We are very excited to be performing in the Ohio Theatre," Director Janice Arman said. "We’ve been working overtime on the production, and we urge folks to come see it and see how we interpret life on the river."



Tickets, at $5 each, can be purchased at the American Legion post 257 any time prior to the show, or at the Theatre on show nights. Children ages 5 years old and younger are admitted for free.



Backing Arman as co-director is Mike Oswald, who also serves as audio technician. Due to medical issues, Oswald’s studio duties are being filled by his wife Lori at rehearsals, and by Sally Hollenbach, Ohio Theatre director, during performances.



Cast members include Lori Oswald, Lisa Briggs, Emma Nickles, Linda Shrimplin, Crystal Sigler, Bernie Lepley, Jo Ann Wilson, Tiffany Lape, Scott "Hoppy" Nave, John "Chippy" Chipner, Mike Disbennett, Kris Nickles, and perhaps a surprise performer or two.



Backstage crew includes Jay Sigler and Paul Wilson, along with volunteers from the Sons of the American Legion.