Trained crisis counselors will be available for Stow-Munroe Falls students and staff beginning Monday morning after the unexpected death of Stow-Munroe Falls High School teacher Steve Pierce on Saturday morning.



In its message, the district described Mr. Pierce as "a beloved member of our high school community. As a teacher and a person, Mr. Pierce was a wonderful role model and support for our students and his colleagues."



School officials said counselors will be available for the next few weeks as needed. If parents feel their students need additional assistance, they can contact the School Safety Tipline at 330-790-1383 or can use the Bulldog Help Line located on the top left portion of the high school home page, http://smfschools.org/school/stow-munroe-falls-high-school.



According to the district, Mr. Pierce "was passionate about his art and his dedication to his students and their artwork was unparalleled. Our thoughts and support are with the Pierce family, friends and the entire Stow-Munroe Falls community."