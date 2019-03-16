The following summarizes business discussed or acted upon at Reminderville Village Council’s Feb. 26 and March 12 meetings:



• Appointed Angela Lohan as the new law director and municipal prosecutor commencing March 1, 2019. She will receive $55,000 annually, and replaces Paul Carpenter, who retired after serving the village for 32 years.



• Denied waiving the $500 fee charged for the Northeast Ohio Teluga Association’s March 2 badminton tournament fundraiser at the Reminderville Athletic Club. The fee waiver would have been in lieu of a donation requested by a representative of NOTA.



• Tabled the promotions of James Siegfriend to lieutenant and Michael Berquist to sergeant in the police department.



• Approved an agreement with A & S Animal Control for animal control services. The contract calls for a monthly retainer of $400, service calls at $25 per hour, emergency calls at $30 an hour and nuisance trapping as needed.



• Approved a $100 donation to the Twinsburg High School after-prom committee.



• Approved several appropriations and revenue adjustments in the 2019 budget, including a capital outlay of $861,614 and principal on debt of $300,000 for the California Street reconstruction project, plus an Ohio Public Works Commission grant of $358,937, an OPWC loan of $152,677 and Aurora’s contribution of $350,000, also in connection with the California Street project.