Hudson Community TV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To view the HCTV channels and archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.



Mike Ford of The Bloodhound Project, a global Engineering Adventure, visited from England with Hudson first graders to showcase science, technology, engineering, mathematics — and rockets.



The Hudson Library & Historical Society presents two programs: Former Arizonia Sen. Jeff Flake is interviewed and Charles Stack, serial entrepreneur, presents about Blockchain with the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. The March Good Day in Hudson from 2015 welcomes author Ed Lucas discussing his book "Seeing Home." Lucas is a famous blind baseball journalist and radio/tv interviewer.



Author and Hudson Hub-Times reporter Laura Freeman visits host Frank Youngwerth to talk about her book "Impending Love and War." Exploring Sound features the HHS Wind Symphony, under the direction of Bev O’Connor, and the Kent State University Wind Ensemble, conducted by Jesse Leyva, celebrates contemporary music.



The Herman Show welcomes Ellsworth Hill second grader Max Dooley, a dancer for the Cavs Minis. Produced by HHS Digital Video Production class, with a feature by Yeji Kim, it includes District Update.



The 1936-1937 Great Lakes Exposition in Cleveland by Kenneth Bindas is shown on HCTV this week. HHS Music Association presents Concert of Choirs with 8th Grade Choir, Men’s and Women’s Choir and Chamber Choir, and the Winter Contest Concert features the Sinfonietta and the Chamber Orchestra.



The Western Reserve Academy seminar Underground Railroad, given by archivist Thomas L. Vince about slaves’ treks to freedom through Hudson, was recorded by Allyn Marzulla and Nick Zaklanovich.



The City Club of Cleveland presents the annual High School Debate Championship. Hudson Rotary features Vicky Rarrick with updates from Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Forum 360 host Leia Love talks with Jan Conrad of Women’s Network of NE Ohio.



From the HCTV archives: The 2015 Hudson Rotary Roast of Jimmy Sutphin is remembered this week.



Monday, March 18



8 a.m. Sutphin Roast



9 a.m. Senator Flake



10 a.m. HHS Orchestra



11 a.m. JumpStart



Noon Rotary: Rarrick



1 p.m. Concert of Choirs



2 p.m. Underground RR



3 p.m. Charles Stack



4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!



4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts



5 p.m. Appreciology



5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur



6 p.m. Rotary: Rarrick



7 p.m. Herman Show



7:30 p.m. Forum 360



8 p.m. Senator Flake



9 p.m. Good Day Hudson



10 p.m. 1936 Exposition



11 p.m. City Club: Debate



Tuesday, March 19



7 a.m. Underground RR



8 a.m. Senator Flake



9 a.m. Exploring Sound



10:30 a.m. Forum 360



11 a.m. Sutphin Roast



Noon 1936 Exposition



1 p.m. Heirloom Plants



2 p.m. City Club: Debate



3 p.m. HMS Choir



4 p.m. Good Day Hudson



5 p.m. JumpStart



6 p.m. Forum 360



6:30 p.m. Ultimate Game



7 p.m. Ford: Bloodhound



8 p.m. Exploring Sound



9:30 p.m. Herman Show



10 p.m. Charles Stack



11 p.m. Career Panel



Wednesday, March 20



7 a.m. Sutphin Roast



8 a.m. Ford: Bloodhound



9 a.m. Senator Flake



10 a.m. City Club: Debate



11 a.m. Charles Stack



Noon Ford: Bloodhound



1 p.m. Underground RR



2 p.m. Free Press



3 p.m. HMS 6/7 Choir



4 p.m. HMS Talent Show



5:30 p.m. ½ Hour Show



6 p.m. HHS Orchestra



7 p.m. The Herman Show



7:30 p.m. Forum 360



8 p.m. Concert of Choirs



9 p.m. Good Day Hudson



10 p.m. Rotary: Rarrick



11 p.m. Denis Hayes



Thursday, March 21



7 a.m. Ford: Bloodhound



8 a.m. Concert of Choirs



9 a.m. Polka Time



10 a.m. Exploring Sound



11:30 a.m. Herman Show



Noon 1936 Exposition



1 p.m. Free Press



2 p.m. Forum 360



2:30 p.m. ½ Hour Show



3 p.m. HHS Orchestra



4 p.m. Good Day Hudson



5 p.m. Sutphin Roast



6 p.m. City Club: Debate



7 p.m. Ford: Bloodhound



8 p.m. Senator Flake



9 p.m. Underground RR



10 p.m. Ultimate Game



10:30 p.m. Forum 360



11 p.m. Concert of Choirs



Friday, March 22



7 a.m. Good Day Hudson



8 a.m. HHS Orchestra



9 a.m. Ford: Bloodhound



10 a.m. JumpStart



Noon Rotary: Rarrick



1 p.m. Forum 360



1:30 p.m. Ultimate Game



2 p.m. Charles Stack



3 p.m. Underground RR



4 p.m. Hudson Cooks



4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts



5 p.m. Appreciology



5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur



6 p.m. Career Panel



7 p.m. About Hudson



7:30 p.m. Bloodhound



8:30 p.m. Herman Show



9 p.m. Good Day Hudson



10 p.m. ½ Hour Show



10:30 p.m. Exploring Sound



Saturday, March 23



7 a.m. Denis Hayes



8 a.m. Sutphin Roast



9 a.m. HMS 6/7 Choir



10 a.m. Senator Flake



11 a.m. City Club: Debate



Noon Good Day Hudson



1 p.m. Ford: Bloodhound



2 p.m. JumpStart



3 p.m. Career Panel



4 p.m. Heirloom Plants



5 p.m. Sutphin Roast



6 p.m. HHS Orchestra



7 p.m. Concert of Choirs



8 p.m. Forum 360



8:30 p.m. Exploring Sound



10 p.m. ½ Hour Show



10:30 p.m. Bad Movie



Sunday, March 24



7 a.m City Club: Debate



8 a.m. 1936 Exposition



9 a.m. Hudson Cooks!



10 a.m. Appreciology



10:30 a.m. Retirepreneur



11 a.m. Forum 360



11:30 a.m. FCC 11:59



Noon 1 st Congregational



1 p.m. Gloria Dei



2:30 p.m. Herman Show



3 p.m. Senator Flake



4 p.m. Charles Stack



5 p.m. Sutphin Roast



6 p.m. Rotary: 4-Way



7 p.m. Ford: Bloodhound



8 p.m. Underground RR



9 p.m. Good Day Hudson



10 p.m. Ultimate Game



10:30 p.m. Forum 360



11 p.m. Ford: Bloodhound