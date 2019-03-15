The Kent Firefighter’s Local 721 will serve a St. Patrick’s Day breakfast fundraiser to benefit the Ben Curtis Family Foundation on Sunday, March 17 beginning at 7 a.m.



The event will be held at Water Street Tavern, 132 S. Water St., Kent and is 21 and over.



The proceeds from the breakfast will be donated directly to the foundation, according to a post on the Kent Fire Facebook page. The foundation helps alleviate children’s hunger and supplies meals, snacks and toiletries to students in need. The foundation works with Kent schools as well as the LEAP school.



Families who want to participate can order meals to go at the walk-up window on the Water Street Tavern’s kitchen side.