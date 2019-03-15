Hudson Public Power has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2018.







The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association (www.PublicPower.org), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 non-profit, community-owned electric utilities.







The Association helps members track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.



"This recognition demonstrates public power’s exceptional reliability," said the association’s Michael Hyland.



Community-owned electric utilities have a strong track record of reliability, said Hyland. Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the time, compared to other types of utilities.



"We are proud to receive this recognition," said Frank Comeriato, assistant city manager of Hudson. "It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that the lights stay on for all our customers."



Hudson Public Power’s commitment to reliability is demonstrated through its annual utility tree line trimming program and equipment upgrades to pole lines, breakers and substations. For more information on Hudson Public Power and its commitment to reliability, visit www.hudson.oh.us/121/Hudson-Public-Power.