The "I Am Enough Divorce Retreat" will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at St. Mary Parish, 340 N. Main St., in Hudson. Those attending will experience support, encouragement and fellowship as well as learn important knowledge to guide them through a separation or divorce.



Participants do not need to be a St. Mary parishioner to attend. The $10 cost includes breakfast and lunch and all activities. Registrations are available at St. Mary Church or can be emailed. They must be turned in no later than April 17. For questions, email Mary (creativemary2004@yahoo.com) or Julia (jah2000@roadrunner.com).