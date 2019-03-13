Russell McConnell, 62, of Barnesville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Wheeling Medical Park. He was born on Oct. 30, 1956, in Barberton, to the late Donald Wayne and Eunice B. (Stephens) McConnell.



Russell was a 1974 graduate of Barnesville High School.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steven McConnell and a sister, Mary McConnell.



Russell is survived by his children, Sarah McConnell and Reece McConnell both of Barnesville; a brother, Mark McConnell of Barnesville; and nieces and nephew, Jason, Jill, and Hannah.



Services for Russell will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut Street, Barnesville.



To send a note of condolence, visit www.CampbellPlumlyMilburnFuneralHome.com or follow us on Facebook.