The eleven Girl Scout troops in the Barnesville Service Unit are working hard to deliver the 15,660 boxes of cookies they sold this year. In addition to the cookie sale, the girls participated in the Fall Product sale and worked on a service project that provided Stonerise Hospice patients with personal care items. Though the Scouts, their leaders, and Service Unit Coordinator Penny Christman have had a busy year, they have been mindful of continuing the Girl Scout tradition in honor of Kathy Johnson through their dedication to service in the community.



The entire Service Unit would like to extend appreciation and thanks to the Barnesville community for its continued support as the girls look forward to another year.