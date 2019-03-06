A large amount of crystal meth is off the Belmont County streets and three people are in jail after a record-setting drug bust.



Belmont County detectives seized more than a quarter pound of the drugs after receiving information regarding a shipment of it coming into the county for distribution.



Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas said investigators put man hours into it with surveillance all set up.



Last week, the sheriff's office and the major crimes unit set up surveillance at the Ohio Valley Mall, then moved the operation to the Pilot Travel Center in Morristown.



There, they found a suspicious vehicle enter the parking lot.



Crystal meth with a street value of more than $12,000, and $1,600 cash were seized.



Amber Green, 29, of Wheeling, Daniel Stoltey, 31, of Flushing, and Chad Markle, 31, of Wheeling, were taken into custody.



Green had outstanding warrants in Belmont County for other drug-related offenses.



Lucas said the investigation is not over. More arrests could be made.