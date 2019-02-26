The United Way of Portage County will host an NCAA Tournament Watch Party on March 22 at Ray’s Place in Kent (upstairs).



Community members may stop out at Ray’s Place any time from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to join in raffles, auctions and other activities.



United Way of Portage County will receive a portion of food and beverage sales upstairs.



This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required, but the first 50 people who do sign-up for the event will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 Ray’s Place gift card. Register at uwportage.org.



United Way of Portage County is looking for silent auction, gift cards and raffle items for the event as well. To donate an item in support of this event, contact Shawna Borkoski at 330-297-1424 or shawnab@uwportage.org.