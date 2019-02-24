The 10th edition of the St. Patrick Paw Press has been published with some of the eighth-grade students contributing the articles. This issue covers the new teachers, student council elections and field trips the students have taken, among other St. Patrick events that took place over the first semester.



The newspaper was started in 2013, and each year the eighth-graders contribute to at least one edition of the Paw Press. Each student is assigned one event to write about. They each talk to the students and staff involved in the activity and then write up their first version.



They learned that writing an article is very different from writing a research paper in the setup and presentation. While some of these articles were written in first person about their own experience, others learned that they couldn’t "interview" themselves as a source.



They learned that they have to use sources who actually participated and get their reactions, as well as getting background information about how the event was started and the history of participation at St. Patrick School.



Michael DiMauro, who wrote about the sixth-grade retreat, said, "I learned about how to edit a newspaper article and how much work it takes before it actually gets into the paper." Julia Onchak of Tallmadge, who wrote about the annual third-grade Thanksgiving Feast, said of her experience, "It was cool to get the teachers’ versions of how they felt about the feast rather than just listening to the students. I also found out that teachers put more work into the activities than we know."



Max Manning wrote about the student council elections. He said, "It was fun interviewing people about how they felt about different events." Robby Lewandowski wrote about the annual Halloween Parade. He liked how interesting writing about these events can be.



Other contributors were Marton Jalics, who wrote about the seventh- and eighth-grade field trip to the Mansfield Reformatory and Magic Mountain, and Ryan Golubski, who wrote about the new teachers. Dominic Iacco wrote about the middle school dance, Nick Shannon wrote about the service projects over the holiday season, Evan Polack wrote about his experience playing soccer at Stanton Middle School and Henry Tucek wrote about the fifth-grade band experience.



The newspaper was started as an extracurricular activity by Lucy Zaynor, the technology and media teacher at St. Patrick. She eventually brought the activity into the classroom where it became an assignment for each of the eighth-graders to contribute. The activities include writing about the event and taking some of the photos that will be included in the edition. Editing is then done by Zaynor and staff English teachers.