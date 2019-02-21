WOOSTER — The Wayne County Commissioners and leaders from the Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments continued their discussions about possibly combining emergency dispatching services in a meeting Wednesday afternoon. Primary issues were location and the costs associated with combining 911 dispatching operations.



Cost and location, along with what sort of governance structure would oversee a unified dispatch center, have been the issues at the heart of the ongoing deliberations between the commissioners and leaders from Wooster and Orrville. The group did not discuss specific governance structures at Wednesday’s meeting, but all parties said they are open to evaluating a range of different possibilities.



The group talked more concretely about the location of a unified dispatch center, narrowing their options down to two possibilities.



The commissioners expressed their preference for putting the dispatchers on the second floor of the Wayne County Justice Center, in the space the Wooster Police Department occupied until moving to the new Safety Center in 2017.



Commissioner Becky Foster said the county already plans to move its dispatch center, also known as 8500, out the basement of the Justice Center, where it is currently located, and into this second-floor space later this year.



"We are planning to move our dispatchers out of the basement this year anyways, and we were going to renovate that area this year and get them out of the basement now," Foster said. "We do have an architect currently looking at the area for fitting both WARCOG and 8500 in the same space."



But Wooster Mayor Bob Breneman said he also would like the commissioners and WARCOG leaders to consider the WARCOG dispatch center’s existing space on the Wooster Community Hospital campus.



"I personally like the hospital location just because it is a neutral spot," Breneman said, adding that a few renovations to the space would make it big enough to accommodate a unified dispatch center. Ultimately, Breneman said, the group ought to evaluate both possible locations.



"Let’s fully consider both spots and see what we’re really talking about," he said.



The group agreed to work on and share architectural drawings of both spaces, renovated to accommodate a unified dispatch center, and hopefully discuss them further at their next meeting.



Those at the meeting also discussed some of the costs that might be associated with consolidating dispatch centers. Based on approximate calculations that Wooster Fire Chief Barry Saley, who is also the acting director of the WARCOG dispatch center, compiled, a dispatch center that combined WARCOG and Wayne County entities would require 23.5 full-time equivalent employees. The cost to pay those employees, Saley said, would depend on whether they were under the collective bargaining used by the county dispatch or WARCOG.



The technological compatibility of the dispatch equipment at the two separate dispatch centers also came up. The directors of those centers, who have been working together during the ongoing discussions, said the systems would be able to work together. They said they would report back to the group of governmental leaders on more specific details and costs of making the two systems compatible.



The group tentatively scheduled their next meeting for Wednesday, March 20, at 3 p.m. at the Wayne County Administration building.



— Reporter Jack Rooney can be reached at 330-287-1645 or jrooney@the-daily-record.com. He is on Twitter at twitter.com/RooneyReports.