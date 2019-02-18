The fourth annual Ravenna Girls Softball Organization No-Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ravenna Elks Lodge, 776 N. Freedom St.



The $55 buy-in includes food and drinks will be available for purchase. Buy-ins and Add-ons are available until the first break. There will be a 70 percent payout, paying the top 10 percent of players. Those who pre-register will receive an additional $1,000 in chips.



All proceeds benefit The Ravenna Girls Softball League. For more information or to secure a seat, email ratz.dreambig@gmail.com or call or text 330-221-3098.