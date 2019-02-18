Jim Gale, eighth-grade science teacher at the Loudonville Junior High School, has conducted a science fair all 29 years he has taught in the Loudonville-Perrysville Schools.



And of those fairs, he said the one held last Wednesday, Feb. 13, included some of the most creative and unusual topics.



Linde Haun took the best exhibit award with her study on "food to table, taste of chickens using different feeds."



Runner-up Emma Burkhalter’s topic was even more unusual, a study of different cow nose prints.



Other unique projects earning superior honors were Kenzie Cutlip’s glowing bacteria; Kalyee Wolf and Bridget Veagen’s dog and human bacteria; Tyler Wolf’s earthquake engineering; and Katie Seboe’s gruesome meat and mold.



Also winning superiors, and the right to compete at the Mohican District Science Fair next month were Sydney Polen, Sidney Portz, Maddie Kline, Brett Carnegie, Jalyn Johnson, Libby England, Kadee Vranekovic, Laura Cutlip, Emmie Donelson, Allison Cawrse, and Isaac Gessner and James Henley.



Earning excellent awards were Angel Baird, Bryanna Brinker, Dillon Fenton, Zach Frankford, Boe Weiser and Nathan Shepherd.



Serving as judges were Bryan Baynes, Ben Blubaugh, Carol Allerding, Jill Crone, Kori Aubel, Olivia MacQueen, Grace Scarberry, Gwyneth Hollenbach, Makayla Arnold and Justin Ziegler.



The event was held at the Loudonville Lions Building.