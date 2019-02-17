The Davey Tree Expert Co. recently received three Tree Care Industry Association Safety Awards and two professional communications awards for 2018.

Davey won two Outstanding Individual/Crew Performance safety awards. These awards recognize “an individual's or crew's heroic reaction to an emergency situation,” according to the TCIA website.

The winners of these awards were Amador Reyes Jr., a foreman with the Eastern Utility services, and Matthew Shepherd, an ecosystems specialist with Wetland Studies and Solutions, a Davey company. Reyes won for helping residents in Panama City, Fla., change a tire so they could continue to bring aid to their community after Hurricane Michael. Shepherd and his crew were recognized for noticing a fire had started in a townhouse unit near their work site and alerting the neighbors of the fire. Due to their quick action, no one was injured in the fire.

The third award was an Outstanding Company Contribution safety award, which recognizes a TCIA member's proactive program to address safety issues. Davey won for the Safety Mentor-Regional Level Initiative, with special recognition going to Bill Bunker, an area manager with Eastern Utility services, and Randy Palmer, a regional safety specialist. This local, crew-level initiative was developed to improve safety performance and engagement.

“Davey’s honored to receive these safety awards, but the real honor is having employees, like Amador, Matthew, Bill and Randy, who are dedicated to Davey’s safety culture,” said Tim Walsh, director, corporate safety. “Their commitment to the safety of their fellow employees and the communities they serve is something to be emulated.”

Davey Earns Communications Awards

Davey won in two separate categories of the professional communications awards: marketing campaign and newsletter/blog. The professional communications awards program honors marketing and communications excellence within the tree care industry.

The “Tree Rx Campaign,” the focus of Davey’s public relations efforts in 2018, was recognized in the marketing campaign category and was submitted by the corporate communications department. The campaign concentrated on the health and wellness benefits associated with trees and was featured throughout the year on Davey’s website, social media accounts and other printed materials.

The Davey Bulletin, Davey’s internal employee magazine, was awarded in the newsletter/blog category and was submitted by the corporate communications department. The Davey Bulletin is a bi-monthly publication that highlights Davey’s employees, leadership within the green industry and the commitment to the company’s core values of integrity, safety, expertise, improvement, leadership and resolve.

“Davey’s honored to be recognized as communications leaders in the green industry,” said Sandra Reid, Davey’s vice president of corporate communications and strategic planning administration. “The corporate communications team created some fun and creative communications pieces in 2018, that even go beyond the two highlighted here. This recognition within the industry motivates us to think of innovative and dynamic ways to create even more effective communication pieces in 2019.”