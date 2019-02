Hilltop Christian Church in Mantua will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday to support its mission trip to Give Kids The World in Orlando, Fla., the first week of April.



The dinner will be served in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 4572 W. Prospect St., in Mantua. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 11 and free for children younger than 3. Carry-out orders will be available and the dinner is open to the public.