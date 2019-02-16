On a warm day in October, a Brimfield Police officer and two peer support specialists knocked on the door of an addict.



It was the first time the Portage County Recovery Outreach team had tried to reach out to an addict, or the addict’s family. It doesn’t matter to the team who opens the door, since anyone in the family might be suffering.



"We talk to whoever answers the door," said Lt. Jim Bucks of the Streetsboro Fire Department, who works with Recovery Outreach.



The program is new to Portage County and is based on the Quick Response Teams that started in Cincinnati. In Cincinnati, when officers used Narcan on heroin addicts, they would notify people that certain addicts needed help.



In Portage, first responders are able to identify which addicts need help when they respond to several 911 calls for Narcan or see signs of alcoholism, and are able to pass that information on to the peer support coordinator via police reports. The peer supporters work at Townhall II, Coleman Professional Services and Family & Community Services, Inc.



"Our recovery outreach is not just going to be for overdoses, or opioid use, it's going to be for any drug or alcohol-related incidents," said Bridget Stuntz, peer support specialist at Townhall II and coordinator for the program.



She said the goal is to connect anyone who needs help with recovery specialists, detox and intervention.



A law enforcement officer or an EMT usually goes out with one or two peer supporters, said Suntz, to show the whole community cares about the person. Having police and addicts working together through recovery can help repair a relationship that might have broken during a person’s addiction, she added.



"I know for me, if I was in active addiction and someone showed up on my door, that would be very, very encouraging and welcoming," Stuntz said.



Having a peer supporter is also a plus. The peer supporters are people in recovery from an addiction who have specialized training to help other addicts as well.



"I've been there. I understand their feelings, I understand their fear, I understand the emotions and just letting them know it can get better. It can truly get better if they're ready," said Joe Follen, peer support specialist at Townhall II, another peer supporter who works with the team.



If no one is home, the group leaves a business card, a "sorry we missed you" handwritten letter on the doorstep, along with a schedule of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings and a list of resources and numbers for addicts to call.



"The goal is to get that person to make contact with Bridget, with Joe, to continue the recovery process," said Rob Young, clinical director at Townhall II.



The group is funded by federal money, funneled through the state and then through the Portage County Mental Health and Recovery Board. Portage County was awarded $178,250 per year, up to three years, said Karyn Kravetz, spokesperson for the Mental Health Recovery Board of Portage County.



Outreach has not been as high as expected, though, partly due to a drop in the number of overdoses. Stuntz said just three overdoses were reported in November.



So far, the program is only in Ravenna, Streetsboro, Brimfield and Aurora. Kravetz said the team plans to talk to leaders in local communities across the county to expand the program.



A Recovery Outreach Team event is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 12 at the Kent Free Library. The event is open to the public, Kravetz said.



"I think a lot of the community is not aware of the services that are available to help them," Stuntz said. "I think a lot of family members, and addicts and active use, don't know what to do, don't know how to get help, don't know how to stop."



If you have an addiction or know someone with an addiction, call the local addiction helpline at 330-678-3006. For a mental health emergency, call 330-296-3555. Walk-in services are available at Coleman Professional Services, 3922 Lover’s Lane, Ravenna, behind UH Portage.



Contact reporter Eileen McClory at emcclory@recordpub.com or @Eileen_McClory.