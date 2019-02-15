Award-winning author Nancy Christie will present writing talks on Feb. 23 in Ravenna.



Christie will presenting two talks: "Jump Start Your Creativity" at 1 p.m., followed by "Making Money with Words" at 2 p.m. at the Winter Writing Festival in Ravenna. Both will take place at Tavern 1888, 106 E. Main St., and are free and open to the public.



Christie is the author of the award-winning "Rut-Busting Book for Writers," the fiction collection "Traveling Left of Center and Other Stories," and the inspirational book, "The Gifts of Change."



A full-time professional writer, Christie is also the founder of "Celebrate Short Fiction Day" and the host of the monthly Monday Night Writers group in Canfield. She is a member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, Florida Writers Association and Short Fiction Writers Guild.



For more information about Christie and her books, visit the BOOKS page of her website, www.nancychristie.com/books/.