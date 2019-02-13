Throughout the last century, Ohio, and more specifically the Ohio Valley region, has experienced multiple record-breaking temperatures and snowfall. One of the most widely known and biggest Ohio blizzards is the 1950 Great Thanksgiving Snowstorm. It affected the eastern portion of Ohio the most, but it is recorded that over 10 inches of snow covered most communities all over the state. The snow and wind began on November 23 and lasted for weeks. Steubenville was covered in a massive 33 inches of snow in that first week and winds around the region were up to 60 miles per hour. "It was the biggest snow storm recorded around here," Jeff Oechslein is noted to have said after studying it in school. We may think the cold and snow are bad now, but it doesn’t nearly compare to the snowstorm that hit us 69 years ago.