Coal meetings set



The Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park meets the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Meetings take place at the Harrison County Visitors Center 143 S. Main St., Cadiz.



Square dance planned



The Union Local FFA Alumni will sponsor a square dance on Saturday, Feb. 16 from 8 to 11 p.m. at The Wise Building on the Belmont County Fairgrounds. Music by Deep Down Country. Admission is $4 and under 5 is free. Concession stand available and cake walks planned.



Chamber meeting set



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce will meet Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Library Annex, 611 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville. For information, call 740-425-4300 or visit bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com.



Pre-school registration set



Barnesville Schools will have pre-school registration for the 2019-2020 school year on Friday, March 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Barnesville Elementary School (Central Office) Children must be 3 years of age prior to Aug. 1, 2019, or 4 years old.



Business seminar planned



The Ohio Small Business Development Center is offering a free class "Facebook for Business" on Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barnesville Hospital South Annex Building. Teri Clapper, owner of Merit Marketing Services of Zanesville, will present tips on understanding business account settings, setting up administrators, engagement strategy, importance of increasing likes and shares, and converting fans into paying customers. There is no charge to attend, but reservations are required. Call 740-597-1460 or e-mail at sbdc@ohio.edu to reserve your seat.



Financial report available



The 2018 annual Financial Report for the Village of Barnesville, Belmont County, has been completed. The report is available for inspection during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fiscal Officer’s office, 132 N. Arch St., Barnesville; or contact Vicki Magers at 740-425-3444.



PAV class scheduled



Barnesville Athletic Department, in conjunction with Tim Berger, will host a state certified PAV class before the start of the spring season. The class will be on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Barnesville High School multi-use room. The cost is $25 and is not affiliated with any league or conference. To register, contact Mark Cook at 740-425-3616, ext. 5111 or mark.cook@ecoesc.org.



Mining equipment show set



The 16th annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will take place Sept. 7-8 on Ohio 519 between US 22 and New Athens. Visit www.Facebook.com/ocmes for information.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are opo the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.