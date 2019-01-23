Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Tallmadge —



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Man had high BAC: A 31-year-old Akron man was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and blood alcohol content after police stopped his vehicle in Southeast Avenue’s 1200 block at about 5:05 a.m. Jan. 19. Police said the man’s BAC measured at 0.299 percent, more than three times the 0.08-percent legal limit. The man was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.



Theft



Groceries reported taken: An Akron woman, 29, was charged with misdemeanor theft after an employee of a store in South Avenue’s 600 block reported the woman left the store without paying for groceries totaling nearly $320 in value Jan. 18. The woman was given a Stow Municipal Court date and turned over to Norton police on an arrest warrant.



Watch not in box: A Hudson woman reported Jan. 18 that after she purchased what she believed was a physical fitness watch in a box for $65 from a man in the Tallmadge Police Department’s parking lot two weeks earlier, she discovered the watch was not in the box. The woman said she had tried contacting the man to get her money back, but was unsuccessful. Police said the matter is under investigation.



Money stolen from account: The president of a Tallmadge nonprofit organization reported Jan. 17 that someone took $250 from the organization’s checking account.



Coins, currency and silver stolen: A Treat Boulevard man reported Jan. 15 that an unidentified person took miscellaneous coins, paper currency and silver bars totaling nearly $2,200 in value from his home between Dec. 20 and 30.



Arrest warrant



Man argued with girlfriend: An Alliance man, 44, was arrested after police responded to a report the man was arguing with his girlfriend on Nandor Drive at Premiera Drive during the afternoon Jan. 16. Police said the girlfriend was gone when they arrived, but they discovered while talking to the man that he was wanted by Stow Municipal Court for failing to appear in court on operating without a valid license and driving under suspension charges filed by Stow police. The man was turned over to Stow police.