JLP CPAs has relocated its accounting firm to 5801 Darrow Road, in the former Huntington Bank branch.



The office has been completely remodeled and outfitted with new furniture and computer technology. This will allow clients and employees to better interact in a secure environment. The office is also more open allowing for better communication among the employees and a brighter environment to work in. Another benefit, according to the business, is the ease of finding the location and better parking for clients.



JLP CPAs has been in business for 15 years. The firm has been in Hudson for more than 30 years and iis the successor to Mikolay & Associates CPAs. JLP specializes in working with privately held businesses throughout Northeast Ohio which have less than 100 employees, in providing accounting, payroll, tax and strategic tax planning services. Call 330-656-9770 or visit www.jlpcpas.com for more information.