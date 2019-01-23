AKRON — Cleveland Clinic Akron General has appointed Sheila Miller of Hudson as its chief nursing officer.



Miller was previously the chief nursing officer at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital and brings more than 30 years of nursing experience, including 12 years as an Akron General Nursing Director for several clinical areas, according to a press release.



"Sheila’s leadership will help Akron General continue to be the best place for nurses to provide care and the best place to practice nursing," said Brian Harte, M.D., president of Akron General.



Miller received her doctoral degree in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, and her master’s degrees in nursing and business administration through the Case Western Reserve University Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing and Weatherhead School of Management, where she was awarded the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing Hann Award for Excellence and Administration.



She received her associate's degree in nursing at Cuyahoga Community College.



"I’m excited to return to Akron General and continue to build on its culture of safety and quality," said Miller. "Many Akron General nurses have dedicated their entire careers to the organization and I look forward to providing a supportive environment for all of our nurses to care for patients."



Miller recently helped lead South Pointe to its first Magnet designation. Akron General last year again received Magnet designation, the highest international honor for professional nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.