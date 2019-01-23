HUDSON — Estrela Consulting founder and Hudson resident Kristina Dooley was recently selected as the recipient of the Distinguished Instructor Award for 2018 from the University of California Irvine Division of Continuing Education.



Dooley has been an instructor in the UCI Certificate Program in Independent Educational Consulting since 2014 teaching one of the program’s required courses, college consulting resources, to students from across the country and around the world.



The Distinguished Instructor Award is given to dynamic and untiring individuals who show continuous commitment and flexibility in addressing student needs and the changing diversity of the student population, according to UCI.



"We nominated Kristina due to her willingness and openness to contribute her own extensive knowledge and resources to students," said Lisa Hoang, program manager in the education and business programs with UCI DCE. "As an online instructor, students appreciate the lengths she goes to make herself available to them and personalize their learning. Her students consistently describe her as taking time out of her very busy schedule to offer virtual office hours to the class so students have the opportunity to speak with her individually about their practice and get ideas to help them with their businesses."