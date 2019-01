Effective immediately, Cuyahoga Falls Good Neighbors is offering free groceries for federal employees not receiving a paycheck due to the government shutdown. Eligible recipients must live in Cuyahoga Falls, Stow, Munroe Falls, Hudson or Peninsula. A referral is not needed, but those applying for aid must show their federal identification badge. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 1742 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls, across from St. Joseph Catholic Church.