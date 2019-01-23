STOW — A crash on Route 8 southbound Tuesday afternoon killed a 98-year-old woman, according to police.



Police say that a flatbed truck driven by a 46-year-old Lake County man slowed down in traffic in the center lane by Steels Corners Road at about 12:15 p.m. when a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 75-year-old Silver Lake man crashed into the truck’s rear. The woman, Anna F. Zupko of Stow, was a passenger in the Jeep, along with a 14-year-old girl.



Stow EMS took Zupko to Akron City Hospital, where she died from her injuries, said police.



Police Capt. Brian Snavely said the man and girl were taken to area hospitals with "non-life threatening injuries." No injuries were reported to the truck’s driver.



The highway was reduced to one lane only until a little before 4 p.m., when it was completely reopened.



Police said they, the Summit Metro Crash Response Team, and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the crash.



