Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by Aurora police. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



Private property crashes: Officers checked out a minor crash in a store parking lot on South Aurora Road. The drivers, a Ravenna woman and a Macedonia woman, exchanged information. No injuries were reported.



Officers were called to a local store parking lot, where a Twinsburg woman said her vehicle was struck by a truck dropping off food. The Aurora man driving the truck said he was unaware of hitting the woman’s car. The parties exchanged information, and minimal damage was reported.



Officers checked out a collision Jan. 14 in a parking lot at Aurora Commons. They said an Aurora man backed up and hit another Aurora man’s vehicle. Minimal damage and no injuries were reported. The drivers exchanged information.



Warrant exchanges: During a Jan. 12 traffic stop on West Garfield Road, officers found a male passenger from Elyria had a warrant from Lorain County for not paying child support. He was turned over to a Lorain County sheriff’s deputy.



A Garrettsville man was transferred from Warren to Aurora custody Jan. 9 on a warrant for unauthorized use. He was released on bond.



An Akron woman was transferred Jan. 10 from Summit County to Aurora custody on a warrant for failing to appear in court for a status hearing. She was taken to the Portage County Jail.



Aurora police picked up an Akron woman Jan. 11 in Solon on an unspecified warrant. She was taken to the Portage County Jail.



Suspended license: During a traffic stop Jan. 16 on Kimberly Drive, a Ravenna man was found to be driving under suspension for failing to reinstate his license. The vehicle was towed and the man was cited for speeding.



Misplaced package: A juvenile male on East Boulevard reported Jan. 9 that he was notified of delivery of a package he ordered, but it was not at the home when he arrived. He later learned his mother had the package, and there was no loss.



Fraudulent incident: A Chatham Drive woman reported Jan. 9 that a credit card was opened in her name and someone tried to use it at a store. The card was canceled and the store was contacted. No loss occurred.